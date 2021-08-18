PKN Orlen announces tender for construction of data center facilities

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

PKN Orlen has announced a procedure aimed at building two new facilities with data center infrastructure. The centers located in Plock and Wloclawek are to have the target area of about 3200 sq. m and 1500 sq. m respectively. The offer will be selected by 16 September this year.

Object specification

The new center, located in Płock, precisely within the area of Płock Industrial and Technological Park, is to have the total area of ca. 9700 square meters, out of which ca. 3200 square meters will be used for data center infrastructure. As we read in the announcement, on the plot of about 6 ha a complex will be created, which will consist of two buildings connected by an underground link of about 50 meters in length.

In turn, the second center, located in Włocławek, is to act as a backup center. The facility itself will be located on the existing PKN Orlen gas and steam unit. The total area of the designated area is approx. 12 ha, of which approx. 6.6 thousand sq m is to be allocated to new investments. sq m, and about 1,500 sq m for the data center infrastructure alone.

Settlement by September 16

The whole procedure, including among others analysis of the offers and possible clarifications with the bidders is to last till 16 September. However, PKN Orlen reserves the right to change the dates of the procedure. The procedure will be carried out in two rounds: in the first round potential contractors will be pre-selected, and in the second round the contractor for the EPC contract will be selected.