PGE and Tauron implement LTE450 project

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Tauron have concluded an agreement on piloting and implementing a special communication network service in LTE technology based on the 450MHz band. The project assumes, among others creating reliable and secure broadband wireless connectivity that meets the specific requirements of the energy and heating sectors.

First attempts

“One of the priorities of our company’s development is investing in the latest technologies to support the safety and reliability of the electricity distribution system. For this purpose, Tauron Dystrybucja has started to cooperate with PGE Systemy in the scope of the LTE450 network since the establishment of the Nationwide Working Group established together with other Distribution System Operators. It must be emphasised that the LTE450 network is dedicated to the entire power industry”. – says Paweł Strączyński, President of the Board of Tauron Polska Energia

In February 2021, PGE Group already completed the first pilot trials of a network based on the LTE450/LTE-M technology. During the trials, various options for achieving the target LTE450 network coverage were analysed, taking into account the availability, reliability and security required for the services provided, which are characteristic of the energy and heat sectors. As we read in the press release, the best solution is to use PGE’s own infrastructure and the telecommunications infrastructure available on the market.

Now the initiative is joined by Tauron, which has signed an agreement concerning the implementation of the LTE450 network in the area of Tauron Dystrybucja. The PGE project also involves distribution network operators (Enea, Energa, Tauron and Innogy), representatives of the Ministry of Climate and Environment, the Energy Regulatory Office, the Office of Electronic Communications, Gaz System, the Polish Gas Company and the Polish Power Grid.