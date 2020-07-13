PMR presents a set of infographics from the report: Pay TV and VOD market in Poland 2020. Market analysis and development forecasts for 2020-2025.
According to the latest PMR report, the value of the pay TV and VOD services market exceeded PLN 7 billion. The VOD segment alone accounts for 14% of the market cake. Decreases in the value of the pay TV market (CAGR 2020-2025: -1%) and an increase in revenues of VOD providers (CAGR 2020-2025: 8.1%) in the following years will translate into a higher share of the VOD segment in the overall video market.