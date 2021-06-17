Pandemic has created trends that will stay with us for a long time to come

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

During the coronavirus outbreak, a large part of the population changed their approach to daily life, which mainly focused on moving activities to the Internet. And although the world is slowly returning to normal, especially in developed countries, according to a survey by Ericsson ConsumerLab, most of us believe that the conditions created by Covid-19 will stay with us long after the pandemic has passed.

An average of 2.5 new services via the Internet

Nowadays, technology has often become the only way to get everyday things done. Activities such as remote working, e-learning or e-purchasing are especially mentioned here. However, according to telecom operators, we will add 2.5 new services on average. This is mainly due to the fact that a large part of the population has become accustomed to the new operating conditions and, at least for the time being, has no intention of giving them up – these are the conclusions of the largest study ever conducted by Ericsson ConsumerLab, covering 2.3 billion consumers from 31 different countries.

Consumers specifically cite e-learning as one of the main activities performed with available technology. One in two respondents expect to use such a solution to develop their skills. More than half of global consumers also believe that all of their entertainment activities will take place online. In contrast, one-third will choose to shop for groceries using the Internet.

Negative aspects of life on the Internet

Moving more and more activities to the Internet, also has its negative sides. According to an Ericsson study, by 2025, time spent online will increase by an average of 10 hours per week. According to those surveyed, the importance of technology will also affect stress levels in society. 64% of consumers expect it to increase in the next few years.

The risks associated with the use of new technologies will also gain in importance. The main ones include: lack of control over how our personal data is processed, lack of knowledge about digital traces that we leave online and the risk of committing crimes on the Internet. At the same time, 70% of respondents declare that by 2025 they will pay more attention to privacy and security on the Internet.