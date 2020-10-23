Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Orange Polska officially announced the construction of a new data center near Warsaw. The new investment is the result of an agreement signed with the general contractor Warbud SA in August this year, and the opening is planned for autumn next year.

The next data center

The investment boom related to the construction of new data centers has not weakened, especially in the Warsaw market. Orange Polska is another company that announced the construction of a modern data center – Warsaw Data Hub. The investment will be built within the boundaries of the Warsaw agglomeration in the commune of Leszno, located close to the most important business and logistics junction in Poland. It will be the fourth Orange data center in Poland. According to the announcement, Warsaw Data Hub is to guarantee 1,600 m2 of space for both business customers and the most important telecommunications and IT systems of Orange itself.

An important issue for Orange Polska when building a new data center is the importance of meeting safety standards and pro-ecological solutions. The data center will be equipped with a 0.5 MW photovoltaic installation. In addition, the facility will also have electric car charging stations. The Warsaw Data Hub will be certified in accordance with EN 50600 class 3.

Key importance

The operator expects the Warsaw data center to become a key regional object and one of the strategic facilities of Orange Polska. It will be equipped with modern physical, fire and technical security systems. It will also consist of two independent power connections, each of the chambers will have its own unit with a fuel reserve, allowing for 72h uninterrupted operation. The building will be secured by the latest technologies such as: laser and biometric technologies, physical protection. The entire technical infrastructure will be supervised by a system for monitoring the technical environment and the maintenance center on duty, supervising the Warsaw Data Hub 24/7, according to the official announcement of Orange Polska. All this is aimed at meeting the expectations of the most demanding customers.

