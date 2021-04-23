Orange Warsaw Data Hub with first certificate

Orange’s new data center, scheduled to open this autumn, has received a certificate confirming the reliability of its solutions. As a reminder, the investment will be located within the Warsaw agglomeration in the Leszno municipality, close to the most important business and logistics hub in Poland.

Fourth Orange data center in Poland

Last October, Orange officially launched the construction of a new data center near Warsaw. It will be the fourth facility in Poland owned by Orange. According to the announcement, Warsaw Data Hub will provide 1,600 m2 of space both for business customers and for the operator’s most important telecommunications systems. More on this topic can be found in our previous news about Orange’s new facility: https://ictmarketexperts.com/en/news/orange-with-new-data-center/

First stage of certification EN 50600

Now at the construction stage of the project, the Orange Warsaw Data Hub has been certified as compliant with Class 3 of the latest version of the EN 50600 standards. The award confirms that the solutions designed at the Orange facility will guarantee a high degree of reliability and availability of critical infrastructure, as well as processing and transmission of data with virtually no interruptions. According to the procedure, the first part of the EN 50600 certification takes place during the construction phase. The second part, which confirms the full certification process, will be carried out at the finished facility.

“From the beginning, we wanted the Warsaw Data Hub to meet the highest standards. It is not only a guarantee of security for our own telecommunications and IT systems that will be moved here, but also a confirmation that the data of our customers who choose to use Orange Polska’s colocation, network and cloud services will be absolutely safe” comments Daniel Piechocki, Director of Network and IT Resources Management at Orange Polska.