Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

On October 11, 2021, Orange officially launched its new data center facility – Warsaw Data Hub. The entire investment is characterized by modernity, security and ecology, and the project complies with the European standard PN-EN 50600 class 3.

1,600 m2 of colocation space

The project, called Warsaw Data Hub, is Orange latest investment and ultimately a key facility in Poland. The data center has a total area of 6,700 m2, of which Warsaw Data Hub is to guarantee 1,600 m2 of colocation space. The infrastructure in turn consists of 4 independent server chambers, each with 400 m2 of space.

An important part of the entire Orange investment is meeting the standards of the European PN-EN 50600 class 3. Its first stage, the Warsaw Data Hub was successfully completed in April this year. The award confirms that the solutions designed in the facility guarantee a high degree of reliability and availability of the critical infrastructure as well as the processing and transmission of data practically without any interruptions.

Orange Polska’s new data processing center is located in the Leszno municipality, just 22 km from the center of Warsaw. As the operator itself points out, the location of the facility is one of the advantages of the whole investment – Warsaw Data Hub is located by the national DK 7 road and 6 km from the S8 junction. This means that access from the south and west of the country allows to completely bypass the city.

Main pillars

One of the main pillars of the Orange facility is security. The Data Centre is located on the outskirts of the Warsaw agglomeration, away from industrial buildings, traffic routes and flood plains. The infrastructure itself consists of independent power supply and backup systems, additionally equipped with ventilation, precision air conditioning and gas extinguishing systems. The security of resources of Warsaw Data Hub customers will be taken care of by CERT Orange team.

The new data center is also characterized by reliability of resources processed in the data center (SLA at the level of 99.982%). This is guaranteed by, among other things, construction of a second, backup data center and a dedicated data transmission network.

The authors of the project did not forget about ecology. A solar farm with a capacity of 0,5 MW was built on the premises. This corresponds to the total demand for powering half of one of the server chambers. Thanks to this, about 5 thousand tons of CO2 will not be emitted into the atmosphere every year.

