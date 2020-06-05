Orange launches 5G network

Another telecommunications network in Poland is launching a new fifth generation network. Orange Polska initially planned to suspend the launch of the service in connection with the current pandemic, but the first stage of the service launch is to start on 1 July 2020.

Network #hello5G

With the commencement of commercial 5G services, approximately 1,600 base stations will be launched in the largest cities such as Warsaw, Łódź, Kraków and Katowice. The new network will cover approximately 6 million Orange customers.

The operator will allocate 10 megahertz of the 2.1 GHz band to launch the 5G network, but Orange announces that this is only the first stage of implementing the new technology. According to the announcement, the operator is already conducting field trials in the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands, which will contribute especially to business objectives. As the operator himself says, such a solution will allow to create new services in the future, the existence of which nobody thinks about yet, and which will revolutionize our lives.

New network, new solutions

It has been almost 20 years since 1G network was introduced in Poland. The first generation of cellular network was based on analogue technology. The phones that supported it were quite heavy and expensive, and the quality of connection itself was not among the best. The 1G network did not allow sending SMS and using the Internet.

The 5G network will allow users to access the Internet at a speed calculated even in Gb/s, i.e. comparable to that of optical fibre. The bandwidth of the connection will also increase, thanks to which many more devices will use the transmission at the same time without any obstacles.