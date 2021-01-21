Orange doubles the number of SOC customers

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Orange Polska has announced that by the end of 2020, one thousand business customers had already used its Security Operations Center services, double the number from the previous year. Growing awareness of cyber threats makes companies feel the need to protect themselves against threats, especially when last year, CERT Orange recorded the largest DDoS attack in the history of the Polish Internet.

8 years of Orange SOC

There are no more exceptions today. Observations conducted all over the world indicate that practically every infrastructure available on the Internet is subject to cyber attacks. That’s why, according to Orange Polska, increased awareness of cyber threats makes companies feel the need to take action to protect themselves – especially in times of remote work. According to the official release, a thousand business customers already benefit from Orange Polska’s specialized cyber-security services based on 24/7 SOC. Among them are organizations from different sectors, including financial institutions, insurance companies and public sector organizations.

“Increased awareness of cyber threats makes companies feel the need to protect themselves against them. Our cyber security services have been providing entrepreneurs with secure business for over 8 years. Customer confidence and the development of new services strengthen our leadership position in this area” – says Bożena Leśniewska, Vice President of the Management Board of Orange Polska.

With the pandemic, the number of threats and attacks has increased dramatically, especially against those working remotely. Successful attacks on VPN connections can make any company vulnerable, preventing its employees from connecting to the company network from home. In June last year, CERT Orange recorded the largest DDoS attack in the history of the Polish Internet with a force of 303 gigabits per second – which they managed to repel.

What SOC protects us from

One of the first and at the same time most popular services offered by Security Operations Center is protection against DDoS attacks – DDoS Protection. This type of capability is most often used by banks, as it prevents websites from being flooded with huge amounts of data.

It is also crucial to protect against the most common phishing method today. According to CERT Orange Polska, in 2020 twice as many attacks of this type were reported in the operator’s network than the year before. We wrote about this some time ago. That is why the StopPhishing service is currently very popular. One of the newest services is CyberWatch, which offers comprehensive protection for all corporate devices – desktop and mobile. It blocks access to phishing sites or other suspicious services, thus protecting against the loss of company data.