Orange announces an increase in prices for card services

Since April this year, the price of the pre-paid offer in the Orange network will increase. The price increase will concern calls, SMS and MMS messages. The changes will concern five tariffs per card.

New prices of SMS and MMS in Orange

As of 1 April this year, there will be changes in the price list of the pre-paid offer in the Orange network. The price increase will concern SMS and MMS in three tariffs: Orange Yes, Orange One and Orange Pop. SMS will travel by 0.05 PLN per SMS – from 0.15 PLN to 0.20 PLN per SMS. This change concerns the tariff Yes and One. MMS will travel 100% from 0.20 PLN to 0.40 PLN for MMS in all tariffs.

More expensive card connections available

The new rates will also apply to prices for domestic calls to mobile and fixed networks, which will increase by 0.02 PLN per minute. This change will take place a little later, as it is planned for 30 April this year. It will concern five tariffs per card: Orange Free per card, Always without limit, Orange Yes, Orange One and Orange Pop.

Price increases will increase roaming charges

As prices for roaming services in the European Union are based on domestic offers, roaming charges will also increase. Calls to hotlines starting from 0800, 0801 and 0804 will also be affected.

Currently, Orange is the second operator after P4, which introduced increases in its pre-paid offer.