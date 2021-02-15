Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

During the coronavirus pandemic, more and more citizens and businesses in Poland started using e-services – both in contact with public administration and directly with customers. The number of issues handled by companies online using Biznes.gov.pl increased by more than 300% in 2020 compared to 2019. The government is also in the process of introducing e-paragon for providing companies with the above official online services.

Accelerating digitalisation in public administration

According to a recent World Bank report, during the pandemic, one in three Polish companies increased their use of digital platforms, applications or the Internet in general. New technological solutions have also found their way into public administration, which means that more and more citizens and entrepreneurs are using e-services to deal with official matters. Automation and digitisation have reached not only large and small enterprises, but also micro-enterprises, among which “one-man” businesses prevail.

Over the last year the number of citizens in Poland who have a Trusted Profile (Profil Zaufany – Ed.) increased from about 5 to 9 million. The Biznes.gov.pl portal has been visited more than 49 million times and over 355 thousand entrepreneurs have used it to obtain documents related to taxes and business activities. The emergence of e-paragon, which will allow to settle the most urgent matters via the Internet, has also been announced.

Growing number of online applications

In 2020, the number of applications submitted online by Polish businesses increased by 317%, from 85,000 in 2019. At that time, 600,000 electronic applications to change data in CEIDG were submitted, which is more than 50% compared to the previous year, and their share in the number of all applications was 48%. Certificates from the tax office about not being in arrears with taxes also gained considerable popularity. As for applications to set up a business, almost 110,000 were received – 71% more than in 2019.