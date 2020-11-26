Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

At the end of November 2020, the government adopted a bill that introduces changes in the traffic law. The proposed legislation is aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

New rules

The government has adopted a draft amendment to the Road Traffic Law. It introduces quite significant changes, both for drivers and pedestrians. One of the new regulations in force is the regulation on the prohibition of using a mobile phone or other electronic device at pedestrian crossings. The new solution aims to increase the attention and observation of the situation of pedestrians on the road.

The ban on the use of smartphones at pedestrian crossings is not the only solution in the new act. The current regulations impose on drivers approaching a pedestrian crossing to exercise extreme caution and give way to pedestrians already on the lanes. The new law, apart from the existing regulations, obliges the driver to give way to pedestrians who are only entering the crossing. The new solution will force drivers not only to carefully observe the pedestrian crossing, but also to observe its surroundings.

Key security

Another provision to improve road safety is a uniform speed limit zone regardless of the day and time of day. The law provides for a speed limit of 50 km/h in a built-up area. The new regulations are to come into force 14 days after the announcement in the Journal of Laws. The exact date is not yet known.