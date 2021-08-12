Nexera with new funds for investments

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Telecommunications operator Nexera has announced that it has entered into a loan agreement with a bank consortium for PLN 1 billion. The funds obtained from the European Investment Bank, PKO BP, Santander, BGK and ING will be used to develop fiber-optic networks for over 1 million households. Both parties have not disclosed the terms of the loan agreement.

1 million households

Nexera’s announcement reads that the funds obtained from the loan from the bank consortium will allow the operator to cover approximately 800,000 new households. According to the strategic plan, the target number of new households is to exceed 1 million in ca. 2,000 locations in Poland. Nexera reminds that at the beginning of 2020 it was about 200 thousand households.

The investment will be carried out in the following regions in Poland: Świętokrzyskim, Warmii i Mazur, Łódzkim oraz Kujaw z Pomorzem i Mazowszem.

PKO BP

PKO BP, one of the institutions in the bank consortium granting the loan, also commented on the situation. In its opinion, Nexera’s investment will contribute to elimination of “white spots” – areas which do not yet have access to broadband Internet.

“PKO Bank Polski supports investments that are important for improving the quality of life and opening up new opportunities for Poles. The money from the loan granted to Nexera will finance the development of broadband infrastructure in the so-called white spots, i.e. areas without Internet access. The last year has clearly shown that access to fast, reliable Internet is crucial for education, work, business and use of modern financial services”. – adds Ilona Wołyniec, Director of Strategic Customer Relations and Project Finance Division at PKO Bank Polski.