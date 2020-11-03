Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

A recent study carried out by the SaaS Institute showed that the blockade caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected habits and relationships with companies. Nearly two thirds of respondents are willing to pay a higher price for a service that will ensure effective communication with the customer during the pandemic.

Quality is increasingly important

The coronavirus pandemic influenced the customer’s experience of consumer habits and their relations with the companies they use. The main factor in choosing a particular supplier for more than 60% of the respondents is still the quality of service, and one third of Poles are willing to resign from the supplier’s offer after the first bad experience. This is the result of a recent survey by SAS. Moreover, 54% of the respondents in Poland are willing to pay a higher price for the service, receiving a full guarantee of reliability (global average is 61%). Comparing SAS’ research with the periods before the pandemic, for 32% of the Polish respondents the price and promotion were the main factor in choosing a particular service provider. The same type of question during the pandemic was indicated by 3 percentage points less respondents.

Undoubtedly, this is a difficult time for entrepreneurs, and the introduction of further restrictions forces many of them to look for effective ways to effectively communicate with the customer. Therefore, providers of solutions guaranteeing this type of solutions are gaining in importance. As the survey shows, for 50% of the surveyed, Covid-19 has strengthened the importance of customer relations, and 70% of the surveyed worldwide plan to continue using the new channels on a permanent basis.

New type of customers

According to the survey, Polish companies worked hard to meet customer expectations during the pandemic. On average 26% of Polish respondents admitted that their experience has improved or significantly improved since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, companies in Poland are not the only party preparing for new experiences during the pandemic. According to a survey by SAS, 13% of customers in Poland started using digital services and mobile applications for the first time. They are dealing with more and more business matters through the website or from the application level in their smartphones.

The survey was conducted by means of a survey on a sample of 10,000 consumers from across Europe (including Poland), the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).