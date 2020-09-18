Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Tonight, the Sejm approved Jacek Oko as President of the Office of Electronic Communications. The new President of UKE was supported by 241 MPs.

Change due to pandemic

As a result of the introduction of the anti-crisis shield 3.0, the term of office of the previous President of UKE, Marcin Cichy, ended in May 2020. The Sejm elected Jacek Oko as the new President of the Office of Electronic Communications, who was previously recommended by the Sejm’s Digitization Committee.

Dr. Jacek Oko was until now the director of the Wroclaw Supercomputing and Networking Center and a teaching staff member of the Department of Telecommunications and Telecommunications of the Faculty of Electronics of the Wroclaw University of Technology.

5G priority

During his speech before the parliamentary committee for digitalization, Oko would like to launch in 2020an auction for the 5G band cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Jacek Oko is also an advocate of supporting national solutions in this aspect, but in the context of supplier selection, he believes that “we should remain technologically neutral”.

“I am fully convinced of the high level of competence and scientific experience of Dr. Jacek Oko, as well as practical management skills, which in the context of holding the position of President of the Office of Electronic Communications is extremely valuable”. – said the Minister of Digitalization Zagórski in the Sejm on Friday morning.