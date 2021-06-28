New 3S Group CEO

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Tomasz Mrozowski from 1 July 2021 will become the new president of 3S Group. In the position he will replace Piotr Pawlowski, who was associated with the organization for over 10 years.

Experience

Tomasz Mrozowski is a graduate of the Warsaw School of Economics, Copenhagen Business School and KAIST MBA in South Korea. He has been associated with Play itself since 2015, where he was the Play business development director. At that time, he also led strategic projects, incl. related to the purchase of 3S shares by P4. From 1 July 2021, Tomasz Mrozowski will become the new president of the management board of companies belonging to the 3S Group.

“This is a big, exciting challenge and an interesting time. We are in the process of geographical expansion – we are dynamically developing our infrastructure and business in new agglomerations, we are also expanding our offer. However, I am convinced that with the 3S team, with whom we have already successfully completed many projects, we will quickly achieve the position of the most recommended nationwide provider of ICT solutions for business” – comments Tomasz Mrozowski.

Departure of Piotr Pawłowski

He will replace Piotr Pawłowski, who has been associated with the organization for over 10 years, as president. In 2011, while still joining TKP S.A., he was a business trainer and advisor to the management board. In later years, he was also a board member and commercial director. Since October 2018, he has been the president and managing director.