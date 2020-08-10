Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Netia is another company after Google and Microsoft, which this year announced the construction of a new data center in Poland. According to the announcement, the facility will be commissioned at the beginning of 2021.

Over 1000 m2 of server space

The new data centre will be built in Jawczyce, just 10 kilometres from the centre of Warsaw. According to the announcement, the total cost of the project is about 79 million PLN, thanks to which over 1000 m2 of new server space is to be created. The facility will consist of 4 chambers, allowing for colocation of nearly 520 rack cabinets and over 1400 m2 of office space.

This is not Netia’s first server investment this year. At the beginning of 2020 the company took over a large data center in Kraków, and after a great interest in colocation services in the south of the country, it decided to invest in a new facility in the centre of Poland.

The sale of colocation services in our new data center in Krakow has been positively received by institutional clients. The interest exceeds our expectations. We are also observing an unflagging demand for this type of services in the centre of the country, so we decided to invest in the new facility also in this region. We expect that its full commercialization will take several years. – said Aster Papazyan, B2B Market Director General, Member of Netia’s Management Board.

Key security and ecology

The new data center will become one of the most modern server facilities in our country. According to the announcement, great emphasis is to be placed on energy efficiency and adjustment of maximum use of energy from renewable sources. The facility will also be located in a place where it will keep a safe distance from any dangerous factors (such as gas stations and railway lines).

According to the ninth edition of PMR’s report “Data centre market in Poland 2020. Market analysis and development forecasts for 2020-2025”, the data centre market in Poland will increase from 83MW in 2019 to even 163MW in 2025. This growth will be driven by planned investments announced by market leaders such as ATM, Equinix, Netia and T-Mobile Poland and leading global companies such as Google and Microsoft. More about the survey can be found at: https://ictmarketexperts.com/en/news/prognozy-dla-rynku-data-center-w-polsce-podwojenie-zasobow-do-roku-2025/