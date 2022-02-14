Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

JustWatch published the results of the most popular streaming services for the last quarter of 2021. Netflix turned out to be the clear leader again, attracting more than one third of JustWatch users.

A definite advantage

It is hardly surprising that Netflix has once again proven to be the most popular streaming service in Poland. The American company has been at the top of the list of the most popular platforms in our country since the very beginning. According to JustWatch data for the last quarter of 2021, Netflix enjoyed the interest of as many as 36 percent of users, the same as in the third quarter of the same year.

Second in this respect was another American player – HBO GO, who in the fourth quarter of 2021 was responsible for 21% of traffic on the JustWatch website. Comparing this result with the third quarter of the same year, it can be seen that HBO slightly increased its loss to the leader (HBO’s result in the third quarter of 2021 is 22%). Amazon’s prime video platform was also less popular, by 3% quarter on quarter. From the available JustWatch analysis, it can be concluded that the decline in prime video in the fourth quarter translated into an increase in such players as Player and Apple TV +.

Big debuts in 2022

Two events in particular will have an impact on the interest in particular streaming platforms in 2022. First, this summer (the exact date is not known), Disney+ will debut on the Polish market. The Walt Disney Company’s service provides access to productions of such brands as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic, i.e. productions of great interest.

Second, in Q2 2022. HBO GO will be replaced by a new service HBO MAX. According to available information, the service will provide access to about 800 movies and 300 series.