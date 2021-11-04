Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The world’s largest streaming platform has officially presented five productions as part of the new Netflix Games offer. For now, only Android users can take advantage of the service, but iOS devices will also gain access to the productions in the near future. We can use Netflix Games via a mobile app, allowing subscribers to access select titles at no additional cost.

5 titles

Currently, the offer consists of five titles, including: Stranger Things 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up. The first productions under the Netflix offer are mainly aimed at fans of mobile games, but today the platform announces plans related to the expansion of production for all lovers of computer games.

“Like our series, movies and specials, we want to design games for every game level and type of player, whether they’re experienced, challenging, or looking for entertainment and relaxation in games. We are delighted to continue to improve our mobile gaming experience and expand our entertainment offering in the coming months, ”said Mike Verdu, vice president of game design.