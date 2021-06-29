Nearly 8.5 million broadband Internet users in Poland

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The Office of Electronic Communications published a communiqué in which, as in the previous year, it presented statistics on broadband Internet users in Poland. As of December 31, 2020, the number was at 8,429,491, 659 thousand more than in the same period a year earlier. The user base was determined based on data from this year’s inventory of telecommunications infrastructure and services.

VOD broadcasters

For comparison, at the end of 2019, the number of users of broadband internet access data transmission services amounted to 7,770,794.

We also read in the announcement that the information made available by UKE is related to the fee for the benefit of the Polish Film Institute, to which 1.5% of the revenue from VOD broadcasters is allocated. However, according to the Act, the obligation to make a payment to the Polish Film Institute is not imposed on an entity providing an on-demand audiovisual media service whose number of users of all the on-demand audiovisual media services made available to the public by it in the year preceding the year in which the obligation to make the payment to the Institute is established did not exceed 1% of the subscribers of data transmission services providing broadband Internet access.