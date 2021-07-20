Nearly 20% of Poles admit that they share their data with third parties

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

A few interesting conclusions regarding the behavior of Poles regarding the protection of personal data are presented by ChronPESEL.pl, which, together with the National Debt Register and the Office for Personal Data Protection, decided to check how we care for our data. The results are surprising; almost 20% of respondents admitted that they shared such information with third parties during the pandemic. Most often it is about the PESEL number, series of ID cards or data for logging in to electronic banking.

No caution

At the same time, almost every fifth (24%) respondent admits that during the pandemic he spoke on the phone with someone who asked him for the above-mentioned information. In such situations, cyber crooks most often identify themselves as bank employees when calling a potential victim. This was confirmed by 52% of respondents. What may also be surprising is that 18% of the cases concerned banks other than those in which the interlocutor had a personal account. In one fifth of cases, cyber crooks also claim to be representatives of gas and energy companies or as internet providers.

“Such data may be enough to forge our identity card or order a so-called collector’s card. In this way, using our identity, criminals are able to incur various financial obligations, such as take a loan, sign a lease agreement or make expensive purchases on installments, which they do not intend to pay later. We will find out about everything after a while from a payment demand that we receive, or worse, after the account has been seized by a bailiff. And it must be remembered that skilful fraudsters acting in this manner are able to contract even several liabilities with which their victim will have to cope” – warns Bartłomiej Drozd, expert of the ChronPESEL.pl service.

Young people are more dismissive of the problem

Younger people are more susceptible to these types of threats, according to the analysis. Of the group that admitted to sharing their data with third parties (18.4%), nearly one in three (29%) is between the ages of 18 and 24. Respondents in the oldest age groups are least likely to provide login credentials.

The problem highlighted by ChronPESEL.pl is also the use of one password for all the services we use. 36.5% confirm that they use the same password. Again, people between the ages of 18 and 24 make up the bulk of this group (50%).