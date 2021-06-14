National Cloud will support Social Security in digital transformation

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) has started cooperation with National Cloud in order to conduct digital transformation. Activities will focus, among others, on transferring knowledge on how to use the capabilities of the hybrid cloud and support in building and developing IT systems. The cooperation is one of the elements of ZUS’s strategy for 2021-2025.

ZUS’s cooperation with the National Cloud

ZUS has started cooperation with the National Cloud with the aim to modernize the facility. Among the most important tasks will be analysis of the indicated processes and technical architecture, which is to guarantee the possibility of performing work remotely by ZUS employees. Thanks to cloud services, the facility also has a chance to develop technologically, as well as to increase the efficiency of its operations.

The role of the National Cloud

The National Cloud will support Social Security in many ways, one of which is to provide knowledge on how to use the capabilities of the hybrid cloud. Other equally important tasks include help in building and developing IT systems. Additionally, Social Security will receive support on regulations and procedures related to the use of private cloud, multicloud environment and hybrid solutions.

ZUS’s strategy for 2021-2025

Cooperation with the National Cloud is one of the elements of ZUS’s strategy for 2021-2025. Its main assumptions include, above all, implementation of the digital transformation process, but apart from that ZUS will devote the next few years to implement plans that are expected to contribute to changes in functioning of the entire organization.