NaszaKlasa ends its activity

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

One of the first Polish social networking sites announced the end of its activity. NaszaKlasa.pl was established in 2006 and the official closure of the portal will take place on July 27, 2021.

Last two months…

Ringier Axel Springer Polska, the owner of NK.pl, officially announced that on July 27, 2021, one of the first social networking sites in Poland will be closed. Until then, RASP will deal with the gradual deactivation of individual portal functions and removal of user data. First, the possibility of, among others, creating new profiles. Premium users, on the other hand, have two options to choose from. Use additional features for two more months or apply for a refund for not using paid services.

The issue of data is also important. The communiqué reads that with the closure of NK.pl, the personal data of service users will be permanently deleted due to the lack of basis for their further processing. However, the full process of deleting the data may take several months longer than the planned date of closing the portal.

…of 15 years of operation

As a reminder, the NaszaKlasa portal was established in 2006, and it can be said that it was the first so widely used social networking site in Poland. Until almost the end of the first decade of the 21st century, it had no competition. At that time Facebook was just entering the Polish market and was not yet so popular. However, with time, this began to change, in favor of the American company. NaszaKlasa has taken various steps to prevent the outflow of users. In 2010 it became a service called NK.pl. and in 2014 it was acquired by RASP. However, all this did not affect the number of profiles, and in 2021 the NaszaKlasa portal will end its activity.