Ministers of Health and Digitisation signed the PEM regulation

The regulation on PEM limit values in the environment was signed by the heads of health and digital ministries and is aimed at publication. The regulated PEM standards will accelerate the construction of the 5G network and the digital transformation of the Polish economy.

Higher PEM standards in Poland accepted by the government

The information published on the websites of the Government Legislation Centre shows that the regulation on permissible levels of electromagnetic fields in the environment (PEM) has been addressed for publication. We wrote about the draft regulation in an earlier entry, here. This means that the regulation was approved and signed by the Minister of Health Łukasz Szumowski and the head of the Department of Digitization Marek Zagórski.

This legislation significantly raises PEM standards in Poland, including for cellular network transmitters operating at frequencies up to 300 GHz. In selected cases, the limit of admissible levels of electromagnetic fields in the environment will be even 100 times higher than before.

The regulation harmonises the electromagnetic field exposure limit (PEM) to values that are in line with Council Recommendation 1999/519/EC of 12 July 1999 on the limitation of exposure of the general public to electromagnetic fields (0 Hz to 300 GHz).

New acceptable levels of electromagnetic fields in the environment

Physical parameter Frequency range of the electromagnetic field Electrical component E (V/m) Magnetic component H (A/m) Power density S (W/m2) No. 1 2 3 4 1 0 Hz 10000 2500 NA 2 od 0 Hz do 0,5 Hz ND 2500 NA 3 od 0,5 Hz do 50 Hz 10000 60 NA 4 od 0,05 kHz do 1 kHz ND 3 / f NA 5 od 1 kHz do 3 kHz 250 / f 5 NA 6 od 3 kHz do 150 kHz 87 5 NA 7 od 0,15 MHz do 1 MHz 87 0,73 / f NA 8 od 1 MHz do 10 MHz 87 / f0,5 0,73 / f NA 9 od 10 MHz do 400 MHz 28 0,073 2 10 od 400 MHz do 2000 MHz 1,375 × f0,5 0,0037 × f0,5 f / 200 11 od 2 GHz do 300 GHz 61 0,16 10

Markings:

f – the value of the field frequency from the same column row ‘Frequency range of the

electromagnetic field’

NA – not applicable.

Regulated PEM standards will accelerate the construction of the 5G network and the digital transformation of the Polish economy

Liberalisation of acceptable PEM standards in Poland enables greater efficiency of mobile infrastructure operation and eliminates one of the obstacles to the construction of the 5G network in Poland, in line with the pace of development of the fifth generation network in other countries, including mainly European countries. Raising the PEM standards enables mobile operators to add 5G network infrastructure to the existing 4G masts. Moreover, the harmonisation of acceptable PEM levels, with increasing use of mobile Internet access services, allows to avoid the scenario of depleting mobile network capacity, resulting in deteriorating quality of services.

Harmonious development of the 5G network in Poland is important not only from the point of view of mobile operators and their business, but also of the government and its focus on the economy based on new technologies. 5G Technology will significantly accelerate the development of the Polish economy, covering, inter alia, the following areas: