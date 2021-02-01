Microsoft will support the digitalization of public administration

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

GovTech Poland, an organization responsible for providing new technologies for public administration, has signed an agreement with Microsoft. The aim of the cooperation is to initiate and implement joint cloud projects in the public sector.

A Europe fit for the digital age

The Polish public administration has taken further steps to digitize the administration and modernize the public sphere. On January 21, 2021, GovTech Poland and Microsoft signed an agreement in Warsaw under which they will initiate joint projects. The way to streamline this process is to drive the adoption of cloud computing by public institutions to accelerate digital transformation as part of the response to the EU’s vision of a “Europe adapted to the digital age.” As part of the collaboration, the two sides will place special emphasis on creating a “Tech Fit 4 Europe”.

As we read in the communiqué, activities aimed at digitalization of public administration (not only in Poland) are the answer to the current crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The purpose of using digital tools on a wider scale is to enable better connectivity with citizens through the use of various electronic services. It is also a chance to take concrete actions for building a better world in the future.

“For years Poland has been becoming a faster growing digital market and public administration is not lagging behind. Our mission is that with the help of modern technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, to support not only the nearly half of Poles who regularly use the Internet to interact with the administration, but also all the others.” – Justyna Orłowska, Plenipotentiary of the Prime Minister for GovTech, Head of the GovTech Center.

Not just cloud and security

The cooperation project signed by Justyna Orłowska, Plenipotentiary of the Prime Minister – Head of the GovTech Polska Center at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Casper Klynge, Vice President Microsoft, European Government Affairs at Microsoft, assumes the implementation of projects using the most modern digital tools, including artificial intelligence technology.

The joint projects will also address how digital technologies can be used to solve some of the most difficult issues, such as the health care system, energy or climate. While formulating concrete plans for Poland, both parties will focus on the most urgent issues from the perspective of sustainable development. The goal of the agreement with GovTech Poland is to identify the most important challenges and propose concrete solutions as soon as possible.