As Microsoft itself claims, in November 2021 it managed to repel the largest DDoS attack in history. The source of the attack came from about 10,000 locations, and its throughput reached 3.47 TB/s. At the same time, Microsoft emphasizes that this is another attack recently measured in TB/s.

43% more DDoS attacks

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks are massive attacks from multiple devices with the primary goal of preventing operation by seizing all free resources. According to Microsoft, they are becoming a real scourge. In the second half of 2021, their number increased by 43% compared to the first six months. Their time is also longer, now just over half of them end after 30 minutes at most – a year ago they accounted for 74%.

Poland also with record DDoS attacks

Companies in Poland are also struggling with the growing number of DDoS threats. The CERT Orange report lists here two record attacks that took place in February and March 2021, with a capacity of over 400 Gbps. In contrast, throughout 2020, Orange’s CERT systems blocked approximately 65,000 DDoS attacks on the fixed network and 12,500 times on the mobile network.