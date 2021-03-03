Marek Jozefiak becomes the chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nexera

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Nexera, a Polish telecommunications operator, appointed Marek Józefiak as the new chairman of the Supervisory Board. Under his leadership the Idea was created and the Orange brand was introduced to the Polish market. The operator is currently executing infrastructure projects under the Digital Poland Operational Program.

The new chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nexera

Nexera is a Polish telecommunications operator that builds and provides fiber optic networks. By decision of Nokia shareholders and Infracapital, Marek Jozefiak, who has experience in managing Polska Telefonia Komorkowa Centertel and Telekomunikacja Polska (now merged with Orange Polska), will replace Nikolaus Roessner as chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

The company justifies its choice by emphasizing Jozefiak’s experience and his activity as an expert on the telecommunications market. It is under his leadership that Idea was created, which is one of the biggest mobile network operators in Poland. Marek Jozefiak has also participated in the introduction of the Orange brand on the Polish market. In his professional resume Mr Jozefiak also cooperated with E&Y Polska where he monitored and implemented projects for Polish and international telecommunication companies

Nexera’s activities

Within 3 years, Nexera became one of the most important providers of FTTH infrastructure in Poland. The operator is currently implementing infrastructure projects under the Digital Poland Operational Program, which aims at neutralizing territorial differences in access to broadband Internet. In a purely wholesale model, it develops networks in the regions of Lodz, Warmia and Mazury, Swietokrzyskie and Kujawy with Mazovia and Pomerania, mainly in areas with insufficient coverage. In total, over 1 million households are to be within the range of the fiber-optic network.