Małgorzata Seck: transfer from Orange Polska to CANAL+

20 January 2020 Małgorzata Seck will join CANAL+ in Poland and take the position of Vice President for Programme Affairs. She will replace Edyta Sadowska. Małgorzata Seck has worked for the last four years at Orange Polska, as Director of TV and Content.

Małgorzata Seck will join CANAL+ in Poland

On January 20, 2020, CANAL+’s human resources in Poland will be provided by Małgorzata Seck, who will take up the position of Vice President for Programme Affairs, responsible for, among others, programme strategy, development of own channels, local productions, cooperation with external channels and strategic business partnerships. Małgorzata Seck will take over the responsibilities of Edyta Sadowska, who has so far combined the positions of President of the Board of Directors and Vice President for Program Affairs of CANAL+. The board of the digital platform emphasises that building an attractive programme offer for the viewer is a strategic goal of CANAL+ in Poland, therefore the position of the Vice President for Programme Affairs is one of the key positions in the organisation.

Over 20 years of experience in the TV and VOD industry

Małgorzata Seck has over 20 years of experience in TV and VOD. In the course of her professional career she was responsible, among others, for creating and managing TV channels, developing the offer and products of pay TV and supervising TV and film productions.

Małgorzata Seck has worked for the last four years at Orange Polska, as a director of TV and content. Her responsibilities included creating and implementing a strategy covering TV and VOD products and services. In the years 2013-2014 she worked for Netia, where she served as Director of Video Product Development. Previously, in the years 1998-2013, she held the position of Director of MiniMini+, MiniMax/ZigZap, Hyper, Kuchnia+ and Domo+ channels in CANAL+ Cyfrowy SA.

Originally, Małgorzata Seck was to power the T-Mobile Polska team

Less than a month ago, T-Mobile Polska announced that Małgorzata Seck will join the company’s employee team to lead the department working on the development of TV services. As it turns out, these changes did not come to fruition.