IT Outsourcing is becoming increasingly important

The outsourcing industry is constantly growing. In the last 4 years, it has recorded global growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. As a result of the pandemic, more and more companies see outsourcing services as an opportunity to optimize their costs.

Outsourcing services in the face of the crisis

The first quarter of 2020 was characterized by drastic changes, especially in terms of the functioning of companies worldwide. Some companies were forced to lay off their employees en masse and reduce investments related to their operations. . In order to reduce costs, companies focus on key activities ensuring the functioning of the enterprise, and increasingly often outsource the management of IT infrastructure.

The approach to outsourcing services in Poland is also changing. Companies from external suppliers are not only looking for technical support in their current IT operations, but are also migrating due to the desire to ensure network security. More and more companies also see in outsourcing a chance to gain market advantage. Human resources problems are also a separate issue. The dynamic growth of the IT industry and the progressing digital transformation put pressure on the salaries of specialists, and their supply on the market is limited. According to Deloitte research, 70% of companies are struggling to find properly educated specialists dealing with cyber security.

Deloitte expects that by 2023 the market of IT outsourcing services will continue to grow at the level of 7.4% annually.

Expectations towards outsourcing companies

The main trend in outsourcing services in the world will largely rely on cloud infrastructure support. According to the Deloitte survey, 77% of companies intend to bet on the cloud. Companies will mainly require technical knowledge from their suppliers. This is what 44% of companies worldwide believe. Organizations are also looking for companies with industry knowledge (30%).

The management has a slightly different opinion on this. When deciding on IT outsourcing services, they expect first of all to ensure network security. This is the opinion of 57% of respondents. A similar percentage (55%) believes that security is the main reason why their organization decides to use external services.