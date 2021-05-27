Internet usage – Polish seniors in comparison with other EU countries.

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Eurostat has updated data on internet usage, which shows that in the last three months of 2020, 88% of the European Union population went online. Among the different age groups, the group between 16 and 24 years old achieved the highest percentage, with 98%. This result is rather unsurprising. On the other hand, statistics for the elderly (65-74 years) show that every second senior in Europe already uses the Internet. However, this result differs from country to country.

43% of seniors in Poland use the Internet

The latest Eurostat data on internet use among older people shows that the use of this technology has become increasingly important in recent years. On average one in two (61%) older people in the EU already has access to the web. Although usage among seniors across the EU remains high, it varies greatly from country to country. For example, in Denmark and Bulgaria, where in the case of the former the percentage of people aged over 65 using the Internet is 94%, in the case of Bulgaria it is only 25%.

Polish seniors also remain far behind compared to other European regions. In our country, less than half (43%) of seniors in the 65-74 age category used it in the last three months of 2020. For comparison, the EU average is 61%. In this respect, Poland ranks 6th from the end. Only worse are such countries as Romania (40%), Portugal (39%), Greece (33%), Croatia (28%) and the previously mentioned Bulgaria.

The importance of instant messaging

Some time ago, we also wrote about a study by the Office of Electronic Communications, which showed that as many as 73% of people over the age of 60 are computer literate, with the vast majority admitting that they taught themselves. One of the main factors for this was the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to find a new way to contact family – due to the restrictions in place. Already 46% of older mobile users also use mobile messaging, the most common of which are WhatsApp and Messenger. You can find out more about the UKE study here: https://ictmarketexperts.com/en/?s=seniors