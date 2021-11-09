Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Another edition of the Wavemaker study confirms that Poles treat the Internet as the main medium of communication. When restricted to a single source, 58% of respondents indicated the web. However, television has also recently gained slightly.

Importance of television during a pandemic

It is hardly surprising that nearly 6 out of 10 Poles surveyed pointed to the Internet in the event of limiting the possibility of using one media. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has somewhat weakened the network’s position relative to the same study conducted a year earlier. Back then, 67% of respondents mentioned the Internet, now it is 58%. On the other hand, television gained over the year (indicated by 12% of respondents in 2020), which, according to the authors of the report, shows the effect of the pandemic and the importance of home entertainment, including television, in the lives of a large proportion of respondents.

When it comes to the Internet, the top three sites remained the same compared to last year’s survey. In first place, indicated by 27% of respondents, was YouTube. Every fifth respondent (21%) also points to Facebook and 16% to Netflix. Allegro and Onet were also indicated by 6% each.

Importance of information

Television, in turn, is appreciated by 17% of respondents. It is worth noting that the older the group of respondents, the percentage indicating television as the most important medium increases. Polsat and TVN24 were in the first two positions among TV stations. They are appreciated by 18% of respondents. During the year, TVN24 gained a special boost, which highlights the importance of news channels during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was followed by TVN (16%), TVP1 (15%), and TVP2 (9%).