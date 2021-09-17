/ / / Poland maintains its position in the global internet speed ranking

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Western Europe once again turned out to be the region with the fastest fiber-optic internet. As many as 8 out of 10 countries in this region appear in the top ten countries with the fastest data download speeds around the world. Compared to last year’s ranking, Poland maintained its position in the ranking – this is the result of the “Broadband Speed League” analysis conducted by cable.co.uk in cooperation with M-Lab.

Polish Internet 31st in the world

Among 224 countries with 1.17 billion fiber optic link measurements, Poland was ranked 31st. It is the same position as a year earlier. However, the median throughput has changed – currently it is 65.8 Mbps, almost 10 Mbps more than last year. The result is based on 461,000 measurements from nearly 85,600 unique IP addresses.

In first place is Jersey, a dependency of the British Crown, with speeds of over 274 Mbps. Lichtenstein is second (211 Mbps) and Iceland is third (192 Mbps). Jersey is also the first country in the world where all users have access to FTTP. Liechtenstein, on the other hand, can boast a very high percentage of inhabitants with access to the Internet – it is 98%. Iceland jumped from sixth place to third place on this year’s ranking – possibly thanks to the government’s promise to deliver over 100Mbps internet connections to 99.9% of the population.

Western Europe the clear leader

The internet speed median throughput in Western Europe is almost 91 Mbps, followed by North America (approx. 72 Mbps) and the Baltic countries (approx. 68 Mbps). Eastern Europe, excluding Russia and the former USSR republics, ranks fourth with a median throughput of around 46 Mbps, with the global average of 28 Mbps. The bottom five positions are occupied by countries from sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and the former republics of the USSR.

The study was conducted in 224 countries and territories over a 12-month period. In total, 1.17 billion measurements were carried out on over 249 million unique IPs. The summaries show that the average global internet speed continues to increase rapidly – 2o percent growth compared to last year.