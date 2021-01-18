InPost debuts on the Amsterdam stock exchange

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

InPost, a courier company owned by Advent International, will debut on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. The purpose of going public is to strengthen the profile of a company that wants to develop internationally.

The estimated value of the company on the stock exchange is nearly PLN 36 billion

Parcel machine operator InPost has just confirmed its intention to entry to the stock exchange. The planned offering will involve the private sale of existing shares of the company to selected institutional investors. At a later stage, the company will apply for admission of the shares to trading on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. The first IPO is planned for early 2021. According to estimates, the company is valued at EUR 7-8 billion (PLN 31.3-35.8 billion).

As we read in the official announcement, the company has already reached an agreement with several investors who have committed to buy the shares at the final issue price for a total of EUR 1.03 billion. Among the buyers are BlackRock, Capital World Investors and GIC Pte. The former is expected to subscribe for 430.6 million euros, while the other two are to subscribe for 300 million euros each.

On the occasion of the announcement of the decision to debut on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, Advent International confirmed that several private companies have recently made a proposal to acquire InPost. However, according to the courier company’s owners, at the moment it is more profitable to choose the IPO path, which will allow the company to gain more value on the market.

Amsterdam after Brexit a place for quotations of European companies

On December 31, 2020, the transition period for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union ended. This means that as of the new year, the UK countries are treated as third countries that are not subject to European regulators. The current situation could complicate transactions for major European investors. Therefore, after brexit, Amsterdam is considered the preferred listing location for international investors.