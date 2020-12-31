Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

In the third quarter of this year, sales of x86 servers in Poland amounted to almost 61 million dollars, which is a 30% increase to the same period in 2019.

Growth despite the pandemic

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic affected many industries, but according to recent IDC analysis, the Polish server market is doing quite well. In the third quarter of 2020, about 9.8 thousand x86 servers worth nearly 61 million dollars were delivered to the market. According to IDC analysts, this means that the value of the server market increased by 30% compared to Q3 2019.

“In the third quarter of 2020, limited investments in heavy infrastructure were felt by many manufacturers. However, the final result was influenced by the huge tender of Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center, for which Huawei company delivered almost 1300 servers, mostly pale ones. And this is only a part of the project, which will be implemented in the next two quarters. Such large projects do not happen often in Poland, which has resulted in significant market growth” – explains Damian Godos, IDC analyst.

Change in the position of the vice-leader

During this time, Dell EMC again achieved the highest sales results, reaching almost 44% market share. It has held this position continuously since 2017. However, the change has taken place in position off the vice-leader. During this period, HPE was overtaken by Huawei.