Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The report prepared by Starcom on the skills acquired during the pandemic shows that a large part of us, as a result of the introduction of restrictions, have moved their daily activities to the Internet. This includes shopping, online medical advice, working online and spending free time.

Remote working

In the period of March, i.e. before the introduction of lockdown, more than half of Poles have never had to deal with a remote way of working. 9% of respondents started to perform professional duties in this way in the first period of the pandemic, and 7% increased their frequency. The percentage of people switching to a remote mode of work was much higher in cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants. Compared to the situation before the blockade, one in four respondents started working online in large cities, and 23% believe that they will continue this way of working after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, during the pandemic (in September) nearly 60% of the respondents stated that they never had to deal with a remote way of working, which is more than before the pandemic. More than half also believe that they will not work online in the future.

Purchases of non-food products

One of the sectors with the highest dynamics in the pandemic period is the E-shopping of non-food products. Nearly 20% of respondents at the beginning of the pandemic (in March) increased the frequency of buying non-food items, and one in five respondents indicated that they started buying such products during the restrictions. More than half also believe that they will continue to do so after the pandemic.

In the case of purchases of medicines, dietary supplements and hygiene products, 4% of the respondents stated that during the pandemic they bought such products for the first time, and 9% increased the frequency of purchases compared to the period before the introduction of restrictions.

Online advice

At the beginning of the pandemic nearly 40% of Poles have never used e-consultation and medical consultations via Internet. In turn, every fifth person surveyed as a result of introducing restrictions used this type of service for the first time. Also 34% believe that they will continue to use online medical consultations with 32% of people who think they will not use such services. As in the case of remote work, more people used medical e-tvisions (44%) in cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants.

Spending free time

As a result of the pandemic and the introduction of restrictions, among other things, related to the restriction of mobility, many of us started to organize our leisure time exclusively at home. The most popular activities include watching movies, series and playing games on a console or PC. At the beginning of the pandemic, every fifth Pole started or increased the frequency of watching films and series, and 10% of respondents played PC or console games.

The Starcom study was conducted using the CAWI method on a nationwide sample of 1040 people. The amounts were selected according to the representation in the population of Poles aged 18 years and over for gender, age and size of the place. The survey was conducted in three time areas: in March before the pandemic, in September during the pandemic and the possible situation after the pandemic.