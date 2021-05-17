Half of IT companies in Poland have adapted to remote work

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to the latest Equinix research, the pandemic has become a factor in the transformation of Polish companies, especially those related to the remote work model. Already more than half of IT companies have transformed their own infrastructure in order to prepare in the best possible way to the requirements related to its functioning.

Remote Work

Overall, the pandemic and lockdown had a negative impact on the functioning of the entire market. However, the difficult contact with the client and the transition of employees to the remote work model also had its positive side. The pandemic has become a factor of change, in particular, consisting in accelerating investments in IT infrastructure. According to the latest survey by Equinix, as many as 52% of Polish enterprises have transformed their IT infrastructure to adapt it to the requirements of remote and hybrid work. Moreover, 45% believe that their companies have experienced long-term changes in where and how people will work.

Accelerating digital transformation

In addition to remote working as a major theme of change in the IT sector, enterprises in Poland were also asked about their digital transformation plans. One in three (35%) confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic had been a factor in accelerating digitization, and another 33% indicated that their companies’ budgets had been increased to meet the rapid growth in demand for digital solutions.

When it comes to priorities, three-quarters (73%) of companies in Poland identify digital transformation as a major area of focus in the near term. 58% have also changed their IT strategy for this purpose, and 54% want to invest in technology to make their enterprise more agile after the pandemic.

Interconnection

Interconnection has emerged as the second major area for corporate investment during the pandemic. Already, more than half (54%) of businesses in Poland want to invest more in this type of solution. What’s more, the percentage who said direct connections are critical to their company’s survival rose from 35% last year to 49% this year.

“Based on this study, we can conclude that interconnection are the basis of the digital transformation in Poland and we expect this to continue for the next few years.” – comments Robert Busz, managing director of Equinix in Poland

The Equinix survey polled 2,600 IT decision makers at various companies in the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA (including Poland). Respondents were selected to participate from Dynata’s online panel. The survey was conducted online from December 17, 2020 to January 8, 2021.