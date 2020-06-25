Google will invest $2bn in cloud development in Poland

Google has announced a record investment in Poland. The value of expenditure on, among others, the development of cloud computing infrastructure may even reach 2 billion dollars, and the initial launch date of the cloud region is early 2021.

Poland is another cloud region in Europe

Google’s data centers currently operate in eight European countries, and Warsaw is the next point in Europe and the first in Central and Eastern Europe to establish a region supporting Google Cloud Platform services in the cloud. The GCP region will become part of Google’s global computer infrastructure, in which the company has so far invested over €15 billion. It is worth mentioning that the official announcement of the region’s establishment was already made last year, but at that time no GCP’s declaration on the amount of investment was made.

Magdalena Dziewguć, Business Development Director at Google Cloud in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, gave an interview to Puls Biznesu, in which she explained that “the cloud region will consist of three access zones, each of which is an independent technical and software infrastructure, enabling undisturbed operation of cloud services”.

Microsoft plans to invest $1bn

Google’s announcement of plans to allocate $2bn for the development of the cloud region in Poland is another one this year. In May another global concern, Microsoft, also announced a cloud investment in our country worth $1bn. We wrote about it in this news: https://ictmarketexperts.com/aktualnosci/microsoft-zapowiada-otwarcie-regionu-chmurowego-w-polsce/

Investments of global suppliers in data centres are also becoming a strong driver of the economy and labour market in Poland. Along with the expansion of the infrastructure, training courses, workshops and hackhatons are also planned for thousands of employees, IT specialists, teachers and students. Their topics are to include cloud computing, use of AI technology and machine learning.