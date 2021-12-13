Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

On June 30, 2022, the provisions of the European Commission regarding roaming on public mobile networks in the European Union will expire. On Thursday, December 8, 2021, the European Commission adopted a preliminary draft that extends the current regulations for another 10 years.

Protection against additional costs

Ultimately, by 2032, all EU residents will be able to call, text and use mobile data while traveling without paying additional fees. This solution was made possible by the initial draft adopted by the EC, which formally enacted a plan to extend the principle of “Roam Like At Home” (RLAH). This means that roaming subscribers will still be able to enjoy free services.

The current rules, and those that will apply over the next 10 years, are mainly designed to protect users from paying additional costs when they travel in the EU. The new regulation also requires cell phone operators to properly inform their subscribers about possible additional charges for particular telecommunications services.

The same quality of connection as with the domestic operator

The new provision in the regulation is to guarantee consumers the right to use the same quality and speed of connection to the mobile network abroad and at home. This means that in the case of access to the 5G network with a domestic operator (with whom we have a signed contract), we are to be guaranteed access to the same quality of connection when traveling within the EU – if it is possible.

Additionally, the draft also provides for a reduction in the wholesale cost of 1GB of data from the current €3 to €1.5 in 2025. The regulations are expected to come into effect on July 1, 2022.