Fiber optic fibre in every second household

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Market forecasts for access to the fiber network in 2020-2026 indicate that by the end of the forecast period, the number of subscribers with FTTH / B access will exceed 200 million. During this period, Poland will see an increase of 134% growth.

11.5 million fiber optic lines by 2026.

Fiber optic fiber is the future of communication on many levels, and access to it in European countries is expected to become increasingly common. The latest market forecasts for 2020-2026 prepared by the research company IDATE for FTTH Council Europe indicate that by the end of the forecasted period there will be 73.3% of households in the EU and the UK (EU27+1) within reach of FTTH/B lines, 30% more than in 2019. All forecasts were disclosed during the virtual FTTH conference, together with an update of the FTTH 2020 flash market panorama.

Looking at the situation in Poland, according to IDATE for FTTH Council Europe, growth between 2019 and 2026 is forecast at 134%. The number of subscribers with access to optical fiber is expected to reach 2.5 million this year. In 2026, there will be about 7.3 million subscribers in Poland. By the end of the forecast period, Poland will have 11.5 million FTTH/B lines.

In turn, the largest increases in the range of fiber-optic access networks are expected in Germany (730%), Great Britain (548%) and Italy (218%). In 2026. In the 27 EU countries and the United Kingdom, the number of households with access to FTTH / B networks will reach around 202 million, compared with 26.2 million in 2012. According to the national rankings, Russia is expected to remain the leader in terms of the number of households with access to FTTH / B.

The pandemic has reinforced the trend

According to IDATE for the FTTH Council Europe, the Covid-19 pandemic is not the main reason for the trend of expanding the fiber-optic network in Europe, but rather strengthening it. The current situation has led to increased data traffic and new broadband requirements. The pandemic crisis has also highlighted the digital gap with remote working. Therefore, additional funds allocated to fiber infrastructure by entities responsible for its implementation in a given region may be of key importance for the future functioning of many entities on the market.