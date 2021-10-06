Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The news spread around the world about the Facebook crash, which caused problems with access to the most popular social networking sites and instant messengers in the world. As a consequence, part of the society was looking for alternative ways to contact other people and, as it turned out, one of them was a return to traditional SMS/MMS messages.

Financial losses

The main topic on October 5 was the global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, which caused a flurry of speculation regarding the cause of the alleged outage. Ultimately, it turned out that the cause of the approximately 6-hour outage was a misconfiguration that caused errors in directing web traffic and, at the same time, problems in Facebook’s internal communications.

The financial losses caused by the unexpected crash are currently being estimated. On the stock market alone, Facebook’s shares lost about $50 billion in value at the time of the situation – and this is only a portion of the losses that the entire company will suffer. Facebook today is not only a social networking site, but also a place for businesses to operate, which lost their ability to operate smoothly as a result of the crash.

Return to SMS/MMS

Facebook is also the most popular instant messenger with about 3 billion users worldwide. At the time of the accident, they were forced to look for alternative ways to communicate with other people. And as confirmed by the data published by Play, at that time we returned to traditional SMS/MMS. The operator reported that at the time of the failure recorded a 100% increase in the number of messages sent. The number of voice calls also increased by 22%. Facebook’s problem, however, translated into a decrease in data transmission of about 15%.

Interestingly, Play in this period also recorded an increase in the number of calls to the Subscriber Service, in which customers were looking for the cause of Facebook failure precisely at the operator. During the peak, such calls Play received as many as eight times more. As a result, it was forced to run an automatic message about the situation.