Exclusive Networks completes the acquisition of Veracomp

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to the agreement concluded in September 2020, the French company Exclusive Networks acquired the Cracow-based IT distributor Veracomp. A full rebranding process is planned for this year.

Opening to new markets

Veracomp is an IT company specializing in the provision of VAD solutions, headquartered in Kraków. The company operates on 19 markets in Central and Eastern Europe. On January 1, 2021, it became a part of Exclusive Networks, which is a global, professional VAD distributor providing solutions in the area of cyber security and cloud. The agreement to integrate Veracomp into the French group was reached in September 2020. The aim of this acquisition is to enable the distributor to grow dynamically in the EMEA region.

The announcement said that Exclusive Networks will continue to offer Veracomp’s current portfolio of solutions, including networking, IT infrastructure management, cyber security, telecommunications infrastructure, storage and servers, audiovisual and digital signage, as well as products for home users/SOHO and industrial and IoT solutions.

This year, the French group also plans to conduct a full rebranding process. However, Veracomp is already operating as Exclusive Networks CEE cluster.

Change in director position

With the contract in force, Mariusz Kochanski, who has been with the company for 30 years, becomes the new CEO of Veracomp – Exclusive Networks. He will be responsible for managing the new Exclusive Networks CEE region, reporting to Gerard Allison, SVP EMEA.

“This is a breakthrough moment for Veracomp – we are joining forces with a global distributor that will begin operations in a new region together with us. We intend to continue the development of our business in a model that provides great autonomy and freedom of cooperation – this approach convinced us to join the Exclusive Networks group. We want to provide our partners with access to innovation and professional support of our team, based on our own experience and knowledge of a distributor present on five continents. We are sure that all customers, partners and employees will benefit from this merger” – explains the new CEO, Mariusz Kochanski.