EUR 8bn under the European Funds Program for Modern Economy 2021-2027

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Polish enterprises can use a total of €8bn in funding. EU funds have, among others improve the development of the economy, digitization and the green transformation of business. The Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy has set the priorities that will guide the allocation of the support.

European Funds Program for Modern Economy

As part of the European Funds Program for Modern Economy 2021-2027, companies have the possibility to use a total of €8bn. The funding is intended to support innovative projects aimed at using the potential of new technologies.

Investing the EU funds is expected to contribute to the improvement of the economy low level of robotization in industry. In addition, the business community will start to interact with the scientific work environment, while digital solutions are to help in environmentally friendly operation.

Priorities in the distribution of funds

While allocating the funds, the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy will pay attention to three priorities. Specifically, the first is financing research and development and implementation works in both smaller and larger enterprises. Projects focused on digitization and green transformation of enterprises will be of the greatest interest.

Another aspect concerns the creation of an innovation ecosystem, and the last one is technical assistance, mainly for institutions that implement the program.

Shortage of IT employees in Poland

The European Funds Program for Modern Economy is a great opportunity for the Polish economy, and thus for start-ups. However, enterprises will have to meet certain requirements. Namely, if the submitted project receives funding, it will have to be implemented, which in turn requires qualified IT staff from the applicant. Due to the growing shortage of IT employees in Poland, one of the proposed solutions is their import from abroad.