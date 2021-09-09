/ / The scant knowledge Poles have of EMF may be an obstacle in future progress

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Kantar Polska and the Catholic University of Lublin were commissioned by the Polish Chamber of Information Technology and Telecommunications (PIIT) to conduct a study with an aim of assesing the scope of knowledge Poles have on the phenomenon of electromagnetic fields. A survey with a sample of 1005 participants aged 15 and above shows that Poles have a poor knowledge of the EMF. The main goal of this study was to assess the scope of knowledge participants have about EMF in order to aid the preparation of informational and educational programs in the future.

Incorrectly identifying sources of electromagnetic fields

The PIIT report shows that the respondents had a problem with the correct indication of the sources of EMF. High-voltage lines, mobile phones and microwaves were given by over 40% of respondents, and the Sun only by 12%. A small percentage of respondents mentioned inappropriate sources, such as radiesthetic accessories (8%), trees (4%), or even viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (5%). One in five did not know what the source of the electromagnetic field was.

The report shows that less than 40% of those surveyed intend to use 5G technology in the near future. A large portion of respondents also believe they would not encourage their friends to use a fifth-generation network.

We need changes in education

Lack of trust in PEM experts may also be a problem. Only 60% of respondents trust institutions that deal with PEM and the scientific press and literature. The same number of respondents say that science and technology contribute to society. Nevertheless, most are concerned that the effect of electromagnetic fields can negatively affect human health and life.

PIIT states that such a low level of knowledge may turn out to be a limitation for the development of new technologies, and is the cause of numerous myths about the dangers to life and health from EMF. PIIT also indicates that it is necessary to develop an educational model that will involve government and local government institutions, scientific circles, non-governmental organizations, and business representatives.