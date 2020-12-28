Dom Development Group moves to the Microsoft cloud

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Dom Development Group informed about signing an agreement with Microsoft. As part of the cooperation, the global cloud provider will support the digital transformation of the group and improve its business efficiency. Apart from the transition to Microsoft’s cloud, the agreement also includes a number of trainings and workshops for employees.

The first such large implementation in the real estate sector

Dom Development Group is one of the largest and longest operating developers on the Polish market. It has over 35 thousand completed apartments and apartments to its credit. It mainly carries out its investments on the Warsaw, Wrocław and Tricity markets. The start of cooperation with Microsoft, for Dom Development Group, is the next step in the planned digital transformation. Both parties have already completed the first phase of implementation of the Dynamics 365 solution package, which sends data from all business areas to the Microsoft cloud.

Now, as a result of the signed agreement, the company plans to implement and use three platforms simultaneously: Microsoft 365, Azure and Dynamics 365. As emphasized by Jarosław Szanajca, President of the Management Board of Dom Development S.A., the choice fell on Microsoft because it provides a set of several dozen business solutions that can greatly help in managing the organization. The offer includes both ERP and CRM systems, which will work well in all areas of the company. Embedding the solution in the cloud also allows you to optimize spending on IT infrastructure and improve data security.

A number of training courses

The agreement between the parties also assumes a number of trainings and workshops for Dom Development employees. As we read in the official announcement, the training courses are to cover the use of Microsoft Power BI solutions for the artificial intelligence development industry, as well as advanced business data analysis and management. In turn, the workshops will include a joint identification of challenges faced by the developer, initial preparation of scenarios for the use of technology in the functioning of the company and outlining a plan for implementing specific solutions.