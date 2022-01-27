Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The debut of the Disney+ streaming platform in Poland was announced some time ago. Now, although the Walt Disney Company has not yet announced the exact date of launching the website, it reveals that it will most likely take place this summer.

New locations

The Disney + platform provides access primarily to film and series productions. The offer will include productions of such brands as: Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, Fox, Searchlight or 20th Century Studios. The Walt Disney Company emphasizes that for the purposes of Disney +, the company will also invest in many of its own movies and series, created only for the streaming service.

Poland at this time, however, will not be the only region where Disney + will make its debut. In total, this summer, the streaming platform will be launched in 42 countries.

There is room for more streaming services

In 2020, Poland was in second place in Europe in terms of the number of available SVOD services. According to the report of the European Audiovisual Observatory, there were 30 platform available in our country, and in this respect only France was ahead of us (34 platform).

However, on the occasion of the debut of another Viaplay platform in Poland in 2021, Andres Jensen (president of NENT Group) was of the opinion that there is still plenty of room on the Polish market for new players who can provide their services to approx. 14 million households. . In his speech, he also assessed the other participants, saying that local streaming services have not yet spread their wings, which creates great opportunities for new entities.