Digital transformation in Polish industry

According to the “Smart Industry in Poland 2020” study, SME companies in Poland have become more aware of the benefits of digitisation, especially during the pandemic. In 70% of cases of implementation of digital tools is a response to the current crisis. However, still a large part of people responsible for the digital transformation use the Internet as a source of knowledge.

More than one fifth of companies already have digitisation plans

The need for digital tools in manufacturing companies is now a necessity that can guarantee the smooth functioning of the whole sector. This annual edition of the report “Smart Industry Poland 2020” published by Siemens and the Ministry of Development shows that entrepreneurs from the SME sector in Poland see the need for these changes. Compared to 2018, there was an increase in the implementation of the Industry 4.0 concept (from 4.5% in 2018 to 7.2% in 2020). However, what may cause the greatest optimism is that already more than one fifth of companies in Poland have plans to implement digital solutions in their organizations (increase from 11% in 2018 to 25.5% in 2020). The Covid-19 pandemic had a big impact on the greater interest in this type of solutions. 70% of companies admit that digitalization took place in response to the crisis caused by it.

The most popular Industry 4.0 solutions used in enterprises were: data analysis and production optimization (59.5%), predictive maintenance (31.4%), production line robotization (28.8%), software to reduce costs of prototyping products and introducing new ones (25.5%), Internet of Things (19%) and 3D printing (18.3%).

The survey also asked companies about solutions that can contribute to the future success of their organizations (in a 3-year perspective). It indicated implementation of digital technological solutions (17%), cyber-physical solutions (13%) and digitalization in company management (12%).

Lack of competence

Enterprises in Poland from the SME sector also perceive training needs due to the diversity of specific solutions. The survey has proven that, in comparison with skills related to personnel management, managers are less likely to admit to having digital competences. Only 15% admitted that they have appropriate skills related to the use of artificial intelligence. The same is true for solutions such as digital twins and production digitalization. This looks slightly better on Big Data issues (22%). What may also be of concern is that the Internet remains the most popular source of information about the digital transformation in companies, and 45% of executives do not use any sources of information to gain knowledge.

“Smart Industry in Poland 2020” survey was conducted on a sample of 90 small and 60 medium-sized production companies in Poland. The respondents in the survey were managers and owners of production companies (presidents, managing directors), representing the SME sector. The survey was conducted by means of pre-arranged telephone interviews.