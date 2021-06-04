Development of broadband services in the T-Mobile offer

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Together with the entire Deutsche Telekom group, T-Mobile Polska presented its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Revenues decreased by year-on-year 0.5% and the adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.1%. The operator’s activities focused on the broadband market. The number of new FTTH lines increased by approx. 10-11k. This year, the operator also plans to launch a data centre.

Financial results

According to the financial results for the first quarter of 2021, T-Mobile Polska recorded slightly over PLN 1.5bn in revenues – a decrease by 0.5%, compared to Q1 2020. Whereas, the adjusted EBITDA amounted to PLN 431m, and thus increased by 4.1%.

The reasons for the decline in revenues include primarily a reduction in revenues from roaming services, as well as the transfer of the voice termination business to Deutsche Telekom. As far as the increase in EBITDA is concerned, this was due to the increase in revenues from mobile services and the successful sale of services for business.

During the first quarter, 28k connections in the post-paid segment, however, the prepaid segment lost 20k.

Broadband market

Recently, T-Mobile proposed new offers, including services in the 5G network. The exact number of FTTH lines is unknown, however, based on a report by Deutsche Telekom, there are about 41k of them. This shows that about 10-11k new lines were activated during the quarter, i.e. 25% of the entire base of services that have been sold for almost 2 years. In addition to expanding the network, the operator has offered free broadband services until the end of this year for customers who use mobile services.

T-Mobile, like many companies, began to adapt to the new situation, which includes increasing demand for cybersecurity and commerce solutions, as well as increasing demand for cloud solutions. A new data center facility is to appear in Warsaw soon, which is to be launched in the second half of this year.