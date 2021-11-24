Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Polish politicians are receiving cyber security training. This comes after materials were made public after login credentials were stolen from the private email account of the head of the Prime Minister’s Office. The project aims to increase knowledge and prevent similar situations in the future.

A series of trainings for politicians

The participants will have an opportunity to take part in trainings preparing them to properly secure their personal data and to react in case of its breach. According to one of the participants, politicians will learn, among others, what phishing is and how it can impersonate websites, but also text messages or phone numbers.

Politicians will also gain support in properly securing accounts on social networks. Refers to the use of additional security features used during the login process for a particular application account. It’s all about two-step verification, which requires additional verification when logging in from a new device.

Arkadiusz Marchewka (one of the training participants) pointed out that the meetings also have an individual character, which depends on the knowledge of a given politician. “I have been equipped with additional knowledge that I am sure will be useful,” he concluded.

Attacks against Polish politicians

Training for politicians is a result of hacking into a private mailbox of the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. Hackers who gained access to the private messages of the politician have already published some of the stolen information. In June, Michał Dworczyk announced that the relevant state services had been informed in connection with reports of a break-in on his e-mail and his wife’s mailbox, as well as on their social media accounts.

In turn, a spokesman for the minister coordinating the special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said in a statement that ABW and SKW determined that the list of targets of the social engineering attack included at least 4,350 e-mail addresses belonging to Polish citizens, 100 of which could belong to politicians