Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The labor market in the Polish IT sector is reaching record wage levels, and employers are increasingly accepting the upcoming employee rotation. Additionally, the current situation is influenced by the growing interest of foreign companies in Polish employees. In response, only a quarter of companies in Poland plan to raise the salaries of their employees in 2022.

Record salaries for IT employees

According to a survey conducted by CRN, as many as 62% of companies in Poland expect higher staff turnover in the IT industry in the near future. This is mainly the effect of rising salaries, which have recently reached record highs. According to Awareson data cited by CRN, in May the average salary in the IT sector for B2B assignments was PLN 24,853, nearly a fifth more than at the beginning of this year. In the case of experts, earnings rose to PLN 24,727 in the same period.

An additional change in the nearest future will be the implementation of the “Polski Ład” program which will introduce several significant changes. As a result, 25% of IT companies in Poland in the next year intend to increase the budget for salaries of their employees, and 28% do not know yet whether they will take such steps. The remaining part of respondents declared that in 2022 they will not raise salaries of their employees.

Western companies eagerly reach for Polish employees

The COVID-19 pandemic, which spread the remote work mode, proved to be an additional impulse influencing the increase in salaries and higher turnover in the IT sector. In this case, distance, even covering various countries in Europe, ceased to be an important factor limiting contact between the employer and the employee. Thus, Western companies increasingly often direct their offers to Polish employees.

CRN’s survey also focused on the possible impact of the ,,Polski Ład” on the prices of services and products in the future. An overwhelming majority (94%) of respondents said that the new provisions could affect future prices.