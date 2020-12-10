Craftware joined Orange Polska Group

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Orange Poland announced that BlueSoft, a company belonging to the Orange group, has signed an agreement to buy Craftware. The acquisition aims to strengthen the fast-growing CRM market segment.

Orange expands its solutions

In early December this year. Orange Polska announced the conclusion of an agreement to acquire Craftware. The transaction was executed with the participation of BlueSoft, which signed a 100% share purchase agreement. Craftware has been on the market since 2009 and specializes in designing and implementing CRM customer relationship management systems. For years it has been successfully delivering its solutions to the largest organization, resulting in the status of a platinum Salesforce partner. Among its clients are, among others, large companies from the pharmaceutical, FMCG, retail and finance industries.

The announcement announced that the total value of the transaction will be about PLN 110 million. The amount of 87 million PLN was paid upon signing the agreement and also includes settlements related to cash, debt, working capital and time value of money. The remaining part is to be settled by the end of 2024. The purchase will be financed by Orange Polska from its own cash and available financing sources.

Continuation of the adopted strategy

As Orange emphasizes, the transaction is the next step in implementing the operator’s strategy of developing ICT competence in the business market. BlueSoft, which participated in the acquisition of Craftware, was acquired by Orange in 2019 for about 200 million PLN. The combination of the offer of these two players will strengthen the operator’s position in the ICT services market.

,,The CRM/Salesforce competence of Craftware perfectly complements the offer of BlueSoft and all Orange ICT. Thanks to this transaction BlueSoft will significantly expand its offer and implementation potential, after the transaction the entire BlueSoft Capital Group team will consist of over 1000 specialists. Craftware’s offer will be focused on the broadly understood environment of technologies developed by Salesforce” – concluded Wojciech Pawiński, President of the Board of BlueSoft.